Though it seems like Swarovski crawled out of the cosmic soup already attached at the hip with Victoria’s Secret, the two brands didn’t come together until 2003, eight years after the lingerie brand began hosting shows. Pre-Swarovski, the looks were very ‘90s — lots of monochromatic slip dresses, frosted lipstick, and bridal teddies. But thanks to the maximalism of the 2000s (remember our penchant for bedazzling everything from our trucker hats to our T-Mobile Sidekicks?), the Victoria’s Secret show got a boost in drama once Swarovski came into the picture. Fifteen years later, the two are celebrating a very appropriate “crystal” anniversary with Hosk's outfit, a pair of red-and-gold wings covered in 275k crystals. "I can't wait to step on the runway and set the stage on fire," Hosk told us backstage before the show.