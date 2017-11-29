Who wears short shorts? In Call Me By Your Name, the critically lauded film about a teenage boy named Elio (Timothée Chalamet) falling in love with a visiting student, Armie Hammer wears short shorts (as said charming and charismatic student, Oliver). And it's because of that specific wardrobe choice that his testicles had to be digitally removed from the final cut of the film.
According to Jezebel, during an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Hammer told host Andy Cohen that there was a surprising amount of special effects work in the film. Since it's a love story that doesn't involve cars that turn into robots or intergalactic laser battles, Hammer admitted that most of the special effects involved removing his scrotum when it made a few unexpected cameos.
"There was a few times where they had to go back and digitally remove my balls from the movie, yeah," Hammer said. "They were short shorts. What’re you gonna do?"
Set in the '80s, Call Me By Your Name's wardrobe department was just adding one more layer of authenticity by dressing Hammer in the decade's finest finery. Add the film's Italian setting to that and viewers are in for a combination of shorter hemlines and plenty of opportunities for an impromptu flash of flesh.
Director Luca Guadagnino added to Hammer's embarrassment (the actor said that he couldn't wait for his mom's reaction to this specific bit of information), saying that the after-effects team put Hammer's scrotum into other parts of the film.
With so much attention being drawn to the movie's peach scene, wherein Elio notices that peaches actually look like butts and masturbates with one particularly juicy one, the AV Club notes that it's about time that another piece of anatomy gets its time in the spotlight. Chalk it up to a long day of press and the inevitable fit of giggles that always accompanies ball talk — in addition to Cohen reveling in every minute of this exchange — but it's probably not worth looking for scrotum-shaped Easter eggs in the background shots.
