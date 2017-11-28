Lady Gaga Sends Heartfelt Thanks From The Farm For Her Grammy Nominations

Lady Gaga has had a huge year. She filled in for Beyoncé at Coachella 2017 while she was on maternity leave, she got engaged to Christian Carino, and she released her Netflix documentary Five Foot Two. But the "Born This Way" singer has also recently dealt with some difficult times. Earlier this year, her close friend Sonja Durham passed away. A slew of health issues, stemming from chronic pain and fibromyalgia, caused her to postpone her European tour.
But Gaga is closing out 2017 on a happy note: she's been nominated for two Grammy Awards. And she took to Instagram to share her genuine thanks to her fans and the Recording Academy for the huge honor, in the form of three posts.
"I’m humbled & grateful that my album Joanne was nominated & also my song 'Million Reasons.' Thank u so much Monsters & Grammy Voters for believing in this music and me. I love u so much. This is a day to truly celebrate lots of hard work, perseverance & gratitude through music," she wrote, as she shared a photo of herself riding a horse.
Next, she specifically talked about her aunt Joanne, whom Gaga is named after (her given name is Stefani Joanne Germanotta). "I never knew her and she never knew me. But my knowledge of her strength in my ancestry through her struggle with #Lupus got me through a lot of pain. Today she got nominated for a Grammy. Thanks #Joanne. We love you." Joanne Germanotta died in 1974, before Gaga was born in 1986.
Finally, she shared in image of herself on her Malibu farm. "Thanks so much for believing in me and healing with me through this album," she wrote.
Lady Gaga has been nominated for two Grammy Awards: Joanne for Best Pop Vocal Album and "Million Reasons" for Best Pop Solo Performance. The Grammys will air live on January 28, 2018.
