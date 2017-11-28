Timothée Chalamet Blushes His Way Through Questions About Dating Madonna’s Daughter

I did not want to get caught up in the Timothée Chalamet hype, although his performance in Call Me By Your Name as the very sleepy Elio was incredible, but with every late-night appearance and interview, this 21-year-old will, I'm sure, be happy to hear that he's winning me over.
Chalamet, along with co-stars Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, and director Luca Guadagnino, appeared on SiriusXM to chat with Andy Cohen, and the cheeky host wasted no time in getting to the gossip we all want to know: Chalamet's love life.
Previously, the New York native has been linked to Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, or Lola Ciccone. In fact, the two were together when Cohen first met the actor on a dance floor.
"You were a very cute couple, super cute, and you were very sweet then," Cohen said to a blushing Chalamet. "Were you a student at Laguardia High?"
"Yeah I was still a student, that was actually a really fun night," he replied, adding, "I usually don't talk about this stuff."
While Cohen was prepared to back off, Guadagnino pressed, asking if the ex in question had seen Call Me By Your Name.
"She hasn't seen it yet, but she's excited to," Chalamet promised. "She keeps teasing me about it. The movie itself she's very excited about, and the reception it's been getting is only a great thing, it's like the public appearance stuff around it, some of the late-night things I've done. I'll get made fun of."
When Cohen tried to get the deets, however, Chalamet drew the line.
"Next question, I'm outta here," he laughed after Cohen asked how long they dated.
Welcome to Hollywood, Timmy!
