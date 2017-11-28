The Biggest Drama During Tonight’s Victoria’s Secret Show Won’t Be Aired

It wasn’t always this complicated. When Victoria’s Secret first announced its plans in March of this year to take its signature show to Shanghai, there was a flurry of excitement. Hosting an event in China is a fashion trend in its own right, and Victoria’s Secret has followed a long queue of Western brands — like Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Louis Vuitton — that have all staged fashion shows there in recent years. But in many ways, Victoria’s Secret’s debut would be much more strategic. The show, a powerful marketing tool, intentionally coincided with a rash of store openings across the country. But, like many other Western brands that have attempted to take advantage of China’s emerging spending capabilities, Victoria’s Secret may have assumed that Chinese markets play by the same rules that businesses do back home. It became clear that was not the case.