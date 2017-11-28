Ser Davos Wants You To Stop Looking At Arya As A Role Model

Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos, possibly the only rational character on Game of Thrones, sat down with Rolling Stone for a "Fan Exploder Theory" video and he has some words for those who see Arya Stark as a role model.
"Let me throw something out here people. There's a lot of young ladies I speak to and I go, 'what do you think of the ladies,' they go 'oh Arya, Maisie Williams character, she's such a great role model," he says. "And I go, okay let me stop you there. She's a serial killer. And a lot of young ladies are using her as a role model...in five, ten years time, let's not examine where that might go."
Advertisement
He was also asked if, when Jon Snow and Daenerys discover their familial connection (eek!), will the show have an episode called "Battle of the Exes," and his response pretty much nailed it.
"The show is all about power and family, and when she finds out she's not...quite the boss...I'm very interested in where her head is going to be."
And, will his character make it out of the game alive this season?
"Okay, here's the real deal on this puppy. As we speak, at this moment in time, the bastards at HBO have not sent me the scripts for the final season. They promised me the scripts this week, but they haven't sent them," he said with a salty sigh.
Essentially, you know nothing, Davos Seaworthy.
Kit Harington, who plays the ever brooding Jon Snow, revealed one thing in a recent interview with the BBC’s The One Show, saying “I cried at the end,” he said. “You have to remember that eight years of it — no one really cares about it more than us."
"It’s been an institution longer than any other institution I’ve been in,” Harington continued. “School, drama school, anything. I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It’s going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person. Not only you’re attached to it, loads of people around the world are attached to it.”
Watch the full interview with Cunningham below.
Advertisement