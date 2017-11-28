Jennifer Lawrence's Pot Smoking Skills Impress Even Adam Sandler

Actor Jennifer Lawrence just sat down for an absolutely charming conversation with filmmaker and actor Adam Sandler for Variety's Actors on Actors project, and not surprisingly, she was as candid as ever.
In the clip below, Lawrence confesses she watched Waterboy every day after school (which prompts Sandler to go into character ) and asks him what line is quoted back to him the most from his films. He tells her they ask about Bob Barker a lot and says "Dr. Dre even said it to me, I was laughing..."
This is where the story takes a wacky turn.
Lawrence jumps in and says, eyes widening, "Oh my God! That's like when Woody Harrelson told me to 'Slow down Jen, this isn't Jamaica."
She continued, while Sandler laughed, "That's when I was like...21 or 22. I was like oh my God I just out smoked Woody Harrelson."
Sandler, it's important to note, is still laughing.
"It was such a big moment," she says.
Sandler pauses and says to her, "That's very tough by the way. I've been around that kid."
#JenniferLawrence geeks out over 'The Waterboy' while talking to @AdamSandler for their #ActorsonActors presented by #GoogleHome interview pic.twitter.com/KInrSN9FvV— Variety (@Variety) November 28, 2017
The interview, which you can read in full on Variety, also touches on Lawrence's working and personal relationship with director Darren Aronofsky for the not-well-reviewed film Mother!
Sandler asks her if she reads her reviews, and her answer spoke to how different it is to work as an actor versus a director.
"Normally, I promote a movie, you put the work in to promoting it, ask people to go see it, and then it’s just kind of out of your hands. I normally just kind of let it go," she explained.
However, as her boyfriend at the time directed the film, she wasn't able to leave the work behind.
"Dating the director was different, because we’d be on the tour together. I’d come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie. He comes back from the tour, and that’s all he wants to talk about. I get it; it’s his baby," Lawrence said. "He wrote it; he conceived it; he directed it. I was doing double duty trying to be supportive partner while also being like, 'Can I please, for the love of God, not think about ‘Mother!’ for one second.'"
Sounds like we're all just trying to find that work life balance out here.
