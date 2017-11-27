One of Twilight's sparkly vampires is now a married man. According to a new social media post, Kellan Lutz and Brittany Gonzales are officially husband and wife, and even have the matching Mr. and Mrs. swag to prove it.
Lutz, who portrayed George on The CW's 90210 and will star opposite Kelsey Grammer in the upcoming film Guardians of the Tomb, had an extra special Thanksgiving this year. The actor, who publicly announced his engagement to host and model Gonzales in October, took to Instagram to reveal that the two had already made a marital commitment. Displaying what appeared to be a passport holder with "Mr." written on the front, Lutz shared how excited he was to be married to his "best friend."
"Thanksgiving by far is my most favorite holiday of all," the actor wrote in the caption of his new photo. "I try to live a lifestyle of gratitude and appreciate everyone and everything I have every day. This year has been the best year of them all and I am extremely thankful and grateful to go on all of life’s adventures with my best friend and dream wife!!! Proverbs 18:22! Thank you God!
Gonzales, whose Instagram name now includes "Lutz," posted the same photo, with a nearly identical caption — only Gonzales wrote that she was excited for "life’s adventures with this guy aka my HUSBAND."
Fans of Lutz's were thrilled for the former member of the Cullen family.
"Congratulations to a beautiful couple," one commenter wrote in Lutz's Instagram comments "God bless you!"
"Congrats to the both of you. Looks like a match made in Heaven," another added.
"Congratulations once again Emmet Cullen," another wrote in reference to the actor's Twilight character.
Now that these two have their matching passport holders, there are no bounds to where Gonzales and Lutz's married life will take them next.
