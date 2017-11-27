James Cameron Is Once Again Plunging Kate Winslet Into The Ocean

Titanic star Kate Winslet and the Oscar-winning film's director James Cameron are once again joining forces. And once again, their collaboration will send Winslet plunging into the ocean.
Back in October, Deadline reported that the Oscar winner had signed on for a role in Cameron's Avatar 2, the sequel to 2009's record-breaking sci-fi adventure. Now we know a little bit more about the character Winslet will play in the follow-up film — and it sounds really intense.
According to Vanity Fair's interview with Cameron, Winslet will portray someone who feels quite comfortable in the ocean. (Rose DeWitt Bukater likely cannot say the same thing, considering her ordeal on the ill-fated cruiseliner.)
"[Winslet] plays a character who’s part of the Sea People, the reef people. The one thing she did do is demand that she do all her own water work. I said, 'All right, that’s fine, we’ll have to teach you how to free dive,'" the director told Vanity Fair.
Apparently, Winslet's water work included learning how to hold her breath for a ridiculously long time — something that was also asked of the new, young cast of the franchise.
"The other actors are up to three- and four-minute breath holds," Cameron revealed to the outlet. "We’ve already been doing underwater capture. We did a scene last week with six teenagers, well, actually five teenagers and one 7-year-old underwater holding their breath for a couple minutes and acting, actually doing a dialogue scene under water because they speak kind of a sign language."
Intense? Absolutely — though Winslet is used to Cameron directing her while she's submerged in water. Here's a video of the behind-the-scenes of Titanic, which is returning to the big screen on December 1. As you can see, it's the most water-filled movie since, well...Waterworld.
Let's hope Winslet likes to swim, because clearly, she'll be doing a lot of it — especially if she plans to stick around for Avatar's four planned sequels.
