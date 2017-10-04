Kate Winslet Is Joining Avatar 2 & Hopefully It Will Have A Happier Ending Than Her Last James Cameron Movie
It's a reunion of titanic proportions!
According to Deadline, Kate Winslet has joined Avatar 2, meaning that she'll once again be directed by James Cameron, that guy who made the period piece about that ill-fated cruise ship.
Cameron and Winslet have reportedly wanted to work together again for a long time. According to the director, they've wanted to work together ever since Titanic set sail in 1997.
"Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career," Cameron told Deadline of pairing with Winslet on Avatar 2. "I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life."
Winslet's Ronal is still a mystery, and with four sequels set through 2025 (yes, really), it's worth wondering how long the actress will stick around for. She's described as having a "starring" role in the first Avatar movie, but so was Sigourney Weaver, whose character, as fans know, didn't survive the first film. (Weaver, by the way, will return to the franchise in a new role, because sure, why not?)
One thing we do know about the upcoming movies? That it will feature more blue children than the original 2010 feature did. 20th Century Fox shared an image of new recruits Britain Dalton, Filip Geljo, Jamie Flatters, Bailey Bass, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, and Duane Evans Jr. It's possible Winslet could play mom to one of the new kids, though right now, almost everything about this new Pandora-set adventure is a mystery.
Production has begun! Here’s a look at our newest cast members of the #Avatar Sequels. pic.twitter.com/pUifc45nK2— 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) September 27, 2017
If you can't wait until 2020 to see the first of four Avatar sequels, you can head to Disney's Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, in order to check out Pandora: World of Avatar, a new land that boasts Avatar-related rides and plenty of Pandora-inspired treats.
You can check out Winslet in the first film of the many Avatar sequels when it hits theaters on December 18, 2020...but it's more than okay if you wait a bit to put that far-off date on your calendar.
