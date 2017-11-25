Kelly Clarkson Brings Out This Stranger Things Star's Angelic Voice

The universe has gifted us with something we never knew we needed: Kelly Clarkson and Stranger Things star, Gaten Matarazzo, hanging out together in a golf cart...singing.
On Friday, the “Love So Soft” singer shared a promotional video on her Instagram account. “Did you know: [Gatten] of #StrangerThings has an awesome voice?” read part of her caption.
The snippet features Matarazzo picking up Clarkson in a “WE Day” shuttle. WE Day is an annual event that features performers and notable guest speakers to support the children’s charity, WE. Clarkson hosted the organization’s Toronto event two months ago, which airs tonight. After picking up Clarkson, the two stars sing a couple of tunes.
First up was “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge. The second song the adorable duo sang was Queen’s “We Are The Champions.” I spy a theme happening.
Matarazzo nails both tunes, much to the delight of commenters on Clarkson’s video. Though it's worth noting that this isn’t the first time we’ve been introduced to the Stranger Things star’s pipes. A video surfaced in 2016, featuring Matarazzo singing a pretty heavy Broadway hit. The star crooned "Bring Him Home" from Les Misérables. Matarazzo, who most fans know as the adorable but curious Dustin Henderson on hit Netflix show, was also Gavroche in the iconic Broadway musical.
It’s clear that even as a young child Matarazzo has some pretty major vocal skills, he was also invited to sing the National Anthem at a sporting event in 2014.
Here’s hoping we see Clarkson and Matarazzo on a full-length feature in the future.
Check out a few of Matarazzo’s throwbacks below.
