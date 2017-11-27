Do you feel like it's a more relevant title in today's political climate?

WP: "The thing about the band is, everything about Thunderpussy is organic and evolved very organically, even the name. And like I said just now, it's kind of a joke, at first, to me. It's provocative in a playful way, I feel like. And it just became more than a name almost immediately. Because we didn't actually set out to have a girl group. It didn't really matter to us, what the gender of the other two people in the band were going to be. We had a feeling we were going to have a four piece…and the other two people just happened to be women. It could have been two girls and two guys, and it still would've been Thunderpussy. But then it was women, and it kind of took on this whole new life, and a different meaning."