The Peculiar Thing Lush Fans Are Doing With Their Bath Bombs

For an all-natural, cruelty-free, and handmade beauty company with an emphasis on bath bombs, Lush has a very loyal following. And for the holidays, it seems as though fans (whom describe themselves as "Lushies" on social media) are no longer just bathing in the brand's stuff — but also wearing it.
To show their appreciation for Lush dropping its largest holiday collection yet — a range that includes more than 100 items, from classics like Buck's Fizz Naked Body Conditioner to brand-new bath toys like the Shoot For The Stars Bath Bomb — fans are turning the products into charms galore. As in, holiday soaps and shower jellies are getting a second life as bracelets, earrings, keychains, and necklaces.
It's something you'll have to see to believe. Click ahead to find out exactly how creative Lush lovers are getting this holiday season.