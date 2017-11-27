Outlander Season 3, Episode 11 Recap: "Uncharted"

Still, things aren't looking so great: Claire has no idea where she is, or how to find Jamie to warn him about the dangers about to befall him once he arrives in Jamaica. Even more urgent though, is the need to find drinking water, and get out of the glaring sun wreaking havoc on her skin. Luckily, Claire is survivor. She uses her skirt as a tarp, and her underthings as kindling to start a fire once night falls. In the morning however, things are even more bleak. Claire is woken up by the horrible sensation of ANTS crawling all over her legs, which is literally my worst nightmare come to life (she reacts much as I would have — with utter panic), and is faced with yet another day of hiking in search for water and civilization. Still no luck. In fact, it gets worse. Claire snags some sleep at the base of a large tree, only to find that a large snake has wrapped itself around her during the night. Somehow, she waits patiently and the snake goes on its way. Can someone give this woman a break?