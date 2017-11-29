There are many reasons we're a bit obsessed with interior bloggers: Their Instagram feeds are super aspirational, they seem to inhabit the most enviable apartments, and above all, we can always trust their impeccable taste in homewares.
With the holidays just around the corner, we've invited 10 of our favorite bloggers in the interior decorating space to share the top home item they're eyeing for Christmas gifting. Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect present for your loved ones, the round up ahead will bring you tons of inspiration — as well as a few up-and-coming designers to bookmark.