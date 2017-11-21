Yes, Jennifer Lopez’s Exes Are Really Good Friends

In what we can only describe as a stunning, aspirational display of maturity, Jennifer Lopez's exes are all copacetic with one another. This is really amazing, considering we just had to block our high school boyfriend on Facebook for questionable status updates. Exes, take note.
Beau "Casper" Smart, who was one of Lopez's former backup dancer, dated her from 2011 to 2016. He recently shared a selfie on his Instagram account with none other than Marc Anthony, Lopez' ex-husband and father of her twins, Max and Emme. The two members of the J.Lo Ex Club embraced for a bro photo in Miami, with Smart writing that "If you’ve never seen [Anthony's] show you are really missing out. A Truly captivating performer! Thanks for taking care of my people and I @marcanthony much appreciated!" We're assuming that means Smart had just seen Anthony perform a live concert and was hooked up by the Latin singer.
Anthony is also totally chill with Lopez' new boyfriend, famed New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez. The two Anthonys teamed up for a benefit concert for Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico. Lopez and Anthony are both of Puerto Rican descent, while Rodriguez is Dominican-American.
Lopez even recently shared a heartbreaking family photo after Anthony's mother passed away in July. It's obvious that Lopez and Anthony remain steadfastly committed to co-parenting their twins, proving that it doesn't have to be awkward to be friendly with your ex. "There’s just no question about it when it comes to things like this. The truth is, we are all one. We are all family," she told People. J.Lo gives us hope that exes can be grown-ups too!
