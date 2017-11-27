These Are The Beauty Sales You Can Feel Good About

It's easy to become a bit greedy around this time of year, what with all the Black Friday shopping and massive holiday sales flooding our Facebook feeds. In fact, maybe you're finding yourself more excited about that rad Cyber Monday deal than the idea of spending Thanksgiving with your closest friends and family.
That's where Giving Tuesday comes in: The day, which falls on November 28 this year, is a gentle reminder that there is so much more to think about this time of year. What began as a way for businesses and consumers to donate time and money to great causes during the holidays has turned into a sweeping social media movement — and this year, many of your favorite beauty brands are donating up to 100% of its profits next week.
From cult makeup brands like Kat Von D and big retailers like Free People, there's good reason to wait until Tuesday to check a few items off your shopping list. Click through for a few of the ways you can participate. As they say: Give a little, get a lot.