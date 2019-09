This Is Why Serena Williams Used A Baby Double Instead Of Olympia In Her Ads

Yesterday, Gatorade released its new commercial entitled "Sisters in Sweat," starring tennis legend Serena Williams . Upon first watch, the ad had many of us tearing up and not just because we wish we could have Williams speak to us as sweetly as she does to the baby in the ad. In the video, the new mom relays the commercial’s inspiring message about the power of sports to a small baby, who we assumed is played by her actual 2-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr . However, it was recently revealed that the tiny one Williams is holding in "Sisters in Sweat" was actually played by a baby double. Though, we wish we really were gazing upon the blessed one who shares half of Williams's genes, the tennis player had a totally understandable reason for not having her new baby girl be in the ad.