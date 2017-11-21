This Is Why Serena Williams Used A Baby Double Instead Of Olympia In Her Ads

Yesterday, Gatorade released its new commercial entitled "Sisters in Sweat," starring tennis legend Serena Williams. Upon first watch, the ad had many of us tearing up and not just because we wish we could have Williams speak to us as sweetly as she does to the baby in the ad. In the video, the new mom relays the commercial’s inspiring message about the power of sports to a small baby, who we assumed is played by her actual 2-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. However, it was recently revealed that the tiny one Williams is holding in "Sisters in Sweat" was actually played by a baby double. Though, we wish we really were gazing upon the blessed one who shares half of Williams's genes, the tennis player had a totally understandable reason for not having her new baby girl be in the ad.
Advertisement
There are so many reasons to quit, but even more to keep playing. Even if you don’t go pro, sports can teach you so much. So keep playing. #sistersinsweat #gatoradepartner @gatorade pic.twitter.com/ejVzVjDvpR— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 20, 2017
Shortly after the release of "Sisters in Sweat" yesterday, a spokesperson for Gatorade talked to AdAge about filming the commercial. The spokesperson explained, "While Serena intended to have Olympia make her screen debut as part of this film, her daughter was under the weather and unable to be on set, but the sentiment remains the same." Gatorade did not share who actually played Williams's "baby girl" in the ad.
Of course, it would have been so lovely for baby Olympia to make her screen debut in a commercial that shares such an uplifting message, but we're pretty confident she'll be hearing that same encouragement from her mom for the rest of her life. She's lucky to have a mother who really uses her image to promotes our unique strengths as women.
Advertisement