36 women who worked with Al Franken on SNL have signed a letter of support...I would not be surprised if this has a chilling effect on women speaking out. It was shameful when Fox News hosts did this for Roger Ailes and this letter, at this time, is highly inappropriate. pic.twitter.com/qhuD6MDtpS— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) November 21, 2017
The letter is a tool to undercut women who come forward, to turn the issue of harassment into a "difference of opinion." It's not. It's a crime. https://t.co/TWBh934G9g— ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) November 21, 2017
Congrats on this harmful, distracting, useless statement, @nbcsnl. It's LITERALLY "family men," "comedians," & "honorable public servants" being revealed as harassers. Progressive men can mistreat women too, and it's dangerous to imply otherwise. https://t.co/UY2o5SBjMO— Estelle Tang (@waouwwaouw) November 21, 2017
What benefit do you get by informing the public that a man did not harass YOU? This is exactly how some women become a part of the problem.— Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) November 21, 2017
Seems worth noting that these are the women of SNL who signed the Franken letter and none of them are part of the current cast. pic.twitter.com/gImyIdca3a— Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) November 21, 2017
If you're sharing the letter "the women of SNL" wrote in support of Franken, share one with the signatures (which include no current castmembers) https://t.co/jfgbEkAQWP— Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) November 21, 2017