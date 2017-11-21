Story from Music

Sia Is Redefining Christmas Music With Her New Album

Madison Medeiros
Call me a Grinch, but I'm not the biggest fan of Christmas music. Sure, it's fun for the first few listens, but there are only so many times I can listen to "All I Want For Christmas Is You" before I get horrible flashbacks of working retail on Christmas Eve. Plus, with all of the news surrounding sexual predators like Harvey Weinstein and Brett Ratner, the creepiness of "Baby It's Cold Outside" is amplified tenfold.
Thankfully, Sia has given even my cold heart a reason to grow three sizes with her new 10-track holiday album, Everyday Is Christmas, which is just as fun as you would expect from the upbeat Australian artist who can make everything, even someone hacking her nude photos, a lively event.
Advertisement
With jingling bells, horns, and plenty of mentions about candy canes and snow, Sia capitalizes on the best parts of the holiday season without being too cheesy. In fact, she even gets pretty honest in her song, "Puppies Are Forever," where she talks about how puppies are living, breathing things that deserve just as much love and attention as they get when they're given as gifts. The dogs of Twitter approve.
Though many of the tracks, such as "Santa's Coming For Us" and "Ho Ho Ho" are perfect for getting your friends and family on the dance floor, ballads "Snowflake" and "Underneath The Christmas Lights" would make great additions to any snuggle-fest by the fireplace.
And, if the Twitter comments are any indication, this album is an instant classic.
"#EverydayIsChristmas is absolutely one of the best Christmas album [sic] ever made," one fan wrote. "Sia is a genius. Nothing else to say." Another wrote: "I don't know about y'all, but Sia's new album is giving me life."
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series