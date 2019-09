Sia Is Redefining Christmas Music With Her New Album

Call me a Grinch, but I'm not the biggest fan of Christmas music. Sure, it's fun for the first few listens, but there are only so many times I can listen to " All I Want For Christmas Is You " before I get horrible flashbacks of working retail on Christmas Eve. Plus, with all of the news surrounding sexual predators like Harvey Weinstein and Brett Ratner , the creepiness of "Baby It's Cold Outside" is amplified tenfold.