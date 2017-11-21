Sia Is Redefining Christmas Music With Her New Album

Rufus (pictured) is Santa's little helper and just so happens to be our rescue pup. He agrees that 'Puppies are Forever'. #EverydayIsChristmas #AdoptDontShop #dogs pic.twitter.com/nCcpPKcL4t— Paul Louis Archer (@PaulLouisArcher) November 17, 2017
#EverydayIsChristmas just arrived and OMG it looks absolutely incredible ?— Melina (@melinalovessia) November 17, 2017
I don't think I've ever been this excited for a new album before!
I'm so happy to finally hold it in my hands and be able to listen to it.
Can't wait a second longer to hear what it sounds like ?❤ pic.twitter.com/hIVWp2rCm8
There's only one thing i can say now: UNDERNEATH THE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS. What a god damn song, she's breaking my heart into pieces with that voice. I CAN'T HANDLE IT. WHAT A SONG. Oh god. HO GOD!!!!!!!!!!!#EverydayIsChristmas— i.am.a.lover. (@lir_em) November 16, 2017
#EverydayIsChristmas is AMAZING!! Sia totally reinvented the concept of Christmas songs. She exceeded all expectations with this album for sure ??— SIA Furler Source (@SiaFurlerSource) November 17, 2017
Christmas creativity to the max!— Raka (@yohanes_raka) November 17, 2017
Never thought an album full of origninal Christmas tunes would sound so good.
This album warms my heart.
❤❤❤ #EverydayIsChristmas https://t.co/RPAhuv0Lsh
#EverydayIsChristmas is probably my favorite song off the album. The entire album is amazing ?? @Sia @SiaFurlerSource— Laurence Eckert (@laurence_eckert) November 17, 2017