These Beauty Treatments Were Practically Made For Lazy Holiday Weekends

In our dizzying 24/7 world, sometimes the greatest luxury of all is not having a damn thing to do. Once the turkey-shaped gravy boat has been put away, ideally you're left with a good, long stretch of zero obligations to get you into the holiday spirit and remind you just how thankful you are for Netflix, blankets, and wine.
But no matter how physically inactive you choose to be this long weekend (no judgment), remember this: Doing nothing can actually be kind of productive. All you need to do is get yourself some beauty products that do all the work while you lie around.
Ahead, a hair mask you don’t have to worry about getting on the couch cushions during your tryptophan-induced post-turkey nap, a transformative body scrub, and more lazy, low-effort products that will make the absolute most of your beauty rest. So sit back and relax — and hey, maybe even consider picking up a book. (We like these.)