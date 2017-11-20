Story from Music

Harry Styles’s Minty Fresh Dance Moves Are Taking Over The Internet & You’ll Quickly See Why

Meagan Fredette
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Harry Styles performed at the 2017 Victoria's Secret fashion show (singing "Only Angel," naturally) wearing a look that could have come straight out of my dad's Bar Mitzvah photo album from the 70s. He wore a fitted soft mint suit with a brighter mint green shirt and no tie — all that's missing are two columns of ruffles running down the placket. He also wore a black suit with a hot pink shirt, but I'm going to focus on his winter fresh look because it is so precious and pure.
His moves were also less rock star and more Very Hyped Dad — Instagram videos from Shanghai, where the VS fashion show took place this year, show Styles waving his arms around like the older fellow at the party who frequented the open bar. He wasn't messy, but was just very clearly feeling the moment. Getty even caught the former One Directioner in full-on Burt Bacharach moves: pursed lips with his arms shimmying at his side. It's made all the more adorable by his lightly-flared pants.
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images.
If Styles wanted to up the smooth lounge singer vibe, it was for a good reason: three of his ex-romances walked down the Victoria's Secret runway: Sara Sampaio, Georgia Fowler, and Nadine Leopold. Karlie Kloss, who is besties with Style's ex Taylor Swift, also stomped around in her wings. But Styles didn't appear to feel awkward about the encounters: he gamely applauded the models who worked hard preparing for the event, and even gave Kloss a quick high five as she walked by him.
We'll have to wait until November 28 for the Victoria's Secret fashion show to air on TV, but luckily, we have Styles stans on the internet to share snippets of his performance. In the meanwhile, you can check out all the looks here. We are living for Tipsy Disco Dad Harry in the waning days of 2017.
