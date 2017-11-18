It's Raining Men In The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Performer's Lineup

All hands are on deck for the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion show in Shanghai, China. And while the women will rule the runway per usual, viewers can expect to see a mostly male lineup for the entertainment. One woman and three male performers will hit the stage: Harry Styles, Miguel, Leslie Odom Jr. and Chinese pop star Jane Zhang.
If you're wondering who that last name is because it's unfamiliar: Zhang, the show's only female music performer, won third place in a Chinese TV singing competition in 2005 and is known for her octave "whistle register."
Katy Perry was on the original performance roster but dropped out after her Visa was denied by China, for undisclosed reasons. Model and top Angel, Gigi Hadid, also won't be attending this year, she revealed in a tweet. "I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!!," Hadid wrote.
I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year! :) x— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 16, 2017
Despite these absences, the show will go on — and apparently, it will be the franchise’s largest production yet.
“This will, without question, be the biggest fashion event in history and our most ambitious show by far,” said Ed Razek, the executive producer of the show and chief creative officer at Victoria’s Secret, to People magazine. “The event is well in hand and coming together beautifully. We have more models than ever before – 55 representing 17 countries, and four world-class entertainers.”
After 12 years walking the Victoria’s Secret runway, this will also reportedly be veteran Angel Alessandra Ambrosio’s last show according to a few insiders. Way to go out with a bang.
Previous performers have included Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd (who could forget that moment he and ex Bella Hadid shared the stage?).
You can tune into the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, November 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.
