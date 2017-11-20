As hard as it may be to believe, there is at least one thing Nicole Kidman does not feel entirely secure about — even with all those fancy trophies on her shelf (not to mention, you know, that face). On the red carpet at the American Music Awards on Sunday night, she admitted that she's not so sure about her singing voice.
"He knows I have no confidence when it comes to singing," Kidman told Entertainment Tonight of husband Keith Urban, who won the country category for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Song and Favorite Album at the AMAs. "So I'll sing for him and that's it."
Urban used this privilege to ask her to sing backup on his newest single, "Female," which he recorded in the studio in their home.
"I went down [to sing vocals] and I did it because he asked me to," Kidman said.
This isn't just any song to which she lent her voice. Nashville songwriters Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon, and Shane McAnally wrote "Female" in response to the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal in October, and Urban rushed to record and release it on the day of the Country Music Awards, November 8. It's easy to understand why Kidman could put aside her reservations to help the song get out in the world.
But why does Kidman still feel this way about her voice, anyway? She did a lovely job starring as Satine in Moulin Rouge in 2001. Even back then, she wasn't feeling like a diva in the making, however. In an interview with Variety last June, as she and costar Ewan McGregor reminisced about making the musical, she recalled how she felt during their two-week singing and dancing workshop.
"I just remember you having this exquisite voice and me going, ‘I’m never going to be able to hit these notes,'" Kidman told McGregor. The results, both then and now, show she had nothing to fear.
