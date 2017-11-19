According to the show's co-creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, Eleven's sister in the second season of Stranger Things was originally meant to be a 30-year-old man.
Eleven's backstory got a lot more complex when we were introduced to Kali, played by Linnea Berthelsen. The episode where Eleven and Kali meet is titled "Lost Sister;" however, it was originally titled "The Lost Brother." Matt Duffer explained that this idea quickly changed over the course of the casting process, reports Vulture. "Initially, we were looking for a guy. Eleven would have a brother and we were looking at like 30-year-old men – which is hard to wrap my head around now," Duffer shared at this year's Vulture Festival in Los Angeles.
The idea of giving Eleven an older brother wasn't quite clicking. "Nothing was that interesting to us and we said, let’s open this up, let’s go younger," said Matt Duffer. "Let’s make the age group much wider and open it up to women and girls." When Linnea Berthelsen, a Danish actress, auditioned for the role, that's when things began to make sense. The Duffer brothers credited her natural chemistry with Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, as what got her the part. "You're just looking for something that inspires you or is interesting at all," added Matt Duffer. "It's also super fun to have a discovery and that's really what we were looking at, someone we hadn't seen before." So far, Stranger Things has done a fantastic job of casting incredibly talented new actors.
While Berthelsen was only somewhat familiar with the show, she jumped at the chance to be apart of it.
We discovered this season that not only does Eleven have a sister, but she definitely has more siblings out there. After all, her sister was assigned the number eight. There's still a chance for Eleven to have a long-lost brother in the future. We do know that, since Netflix confirmed the third season of Stranger Things, the creators intend to write Kali into future episodes saying, "It would feel weird not finishing that storyline."
