If the news or the lack of sunlight has been getting you down, then we've got the perfect antidote for those blues. Stranger Things, the beloved Netflix coming-of-age show about weirdness and first kisses, also features an ensemble cast that is as equally adored as the show itself. Pretty much anytime one of them does anything, we're left with a stream of happy tears.
We're still wiping away those tears from last week's video of Millie Bobby Brown rapping about the first season of Stranger Things. Her song sounded very much like "Bodak Yellow" by Cardi B, and we were so here for it.
Now, we have more singing Stranger Things stars, and we're caught with the feels once more. The boys of Stranger Things: Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp, all appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden and sung very precious songs, because they love us, and we love them.
On the show, the boys and Corden introduce their fictional band: "The Upside-Downs." Wolfhard explains that they play at school dances and bar mitzvahs. The skit was funny enough, but the best part? They performed a set live, with coordinated dances and everything. The boys dressed up in dapper suits 'n ties, and they sang some Motown classics, like "I'll Be There" and "My Girl." They actually sing pretty well, too.
We had no idea we needed a singing Stranger Things cast, but the universe has bestowed this on us, and we'll take it. Enjoy the video below. And Brown — you better watch out for this musical steep competition.
