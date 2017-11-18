Busy Phillips has some choice words for one Rite Aid customer and pretty much the entire planet.
After a late-night session at Soulcycle, Philips stopped by the pharmacy to pick up a few things. It was here she was approached by a well-meaning fan who told her that she lost her "plumpness.”
“She was so sweet and had such a calming manner, and in the loveliest way she said, ‘You’ve lost some of your plumpness from Cougar Town. You look nice still, but you’ve lost some of your plumpness,’” Phillips explained across a string of videos shared as Instagram stories.
The interaction didn’t sit well with Phillips, who is an avid Instagram stories user. While she emphasized that the mystery woman was kind and more than likely not intentionally being rude, she went out to make a very valid point. Why the hell do we feel so comfortable commenting on women’s bodies? It is a particularly salient quesiton when it comes to celebrities.
“You know how when you’re a woman, sometimes people feel like they should be able to comment about your body all the time or make laws about your body?” she said. “Well when you’re an actress, or any female in the public eye, everyone feels that they can comment on your body all the fucking time. Always.”
In this string of videos, we see Phillips go from the inside of a Rite Aid to the inside of a car to lying on a pillow after changing out of her workout clothes. The exchange clearly got under her skin.
“The amount of people in my long 20-year career in this industry who’ve come up to me in grocery stores and Bed Bath and Beyonds to talk with people about my weight … I think it’s a good thing to err on the side of ‘Let’s not talk to people about their bodies unless they bring it up first and they want to talk about their bodies.’ ”
