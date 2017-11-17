Now You Can Match Your Wallet To Your Mansur Gavriel Bag

Mansur Gavriel is a brand that built itself on creating hit after hit. After launching pretty much the definition of It accessories in 2012, in September, it ventured into the game of ready-to-wear during New York Fashion Week. Now, Mansur Gavriel's designers, Floriana Gavriel and Rachel Mansur, are introducing a line of wallets and small leather goods that are sure to sell out fast.
The duo continues to pave a way that requires no slapped-on logos, and staying true to that mentality, the same level of minimalism permeates Mansur Gavriel's newest endeavor, an offering of small leather goods priced from $195 to $395. But the best part is that we don't have to add any of our favorite picks to any wish list: The new selection is available now, speaking to what we really, truly love about the brand: its immediate accessibility, and its ability to call the most popular trends before they're a thing.
For a chance to grab one of its wallets or credit card holders (among a few others), click ahead.