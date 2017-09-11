How does a brand that's built itself on creating "It" accessory after "It" accessory forge similar success in the game of ready-to-wear? By making it immediately accessible, obviously. Showing its first ever line of clothing, Mansur Gavriel is proving it knows what the kids want by making it shoppable only a day after its debut.
From the brand's conception, Mansur Gavriel's designers, Floriana Gavriel and Rachel Mansur, banked on combating the rise of eccentricity in fashion with simplicityand that good products are made better by becoming accessible to many, not just a few. Between covetable handbags in enviable, yet non-fussy silhouettes to a line of practical shoes whose paired down hues made them "fashion," the duo has paved a way for themselves that requires no slapped on logos. Staying true to that mentality, the same level of minimalism permeates the brand's newest endeavor, a line of polished knits, well-fitting coats, and seamless trousers.
If there's ever a time we could be swayed that a coat can become a must-have accessory, this is it. From a classic opera coat to the aptly named belted "Cozy Coat," we're ready to dispense the idea of one solid fall coat in favor of an ever-changing line-up of cuts and crops. And it's not just the coats we're after. Their Instagrammable color palettes - primary and neutral - take the 100 available RTW pieces beyond just minimalism — a one-size-fits-all collection, becomes a one-piece-for-all collection. Each selection from the line-up is a look that's easily flattering on all women.
But the best part of all is we don't have to add our favorite picks to any wish list. Mansur Gavriel's RTW is a see-now-buy-now offering that gratifies just what we love about the brand - its immediate accessibility and knowing what we want before we know ourselves. But that means pieces are already selling out fast! For a chance to grab an item yourself, click ahead to see the entire collection of Mansur Gavriel's Fall 2017 collection.