If there's ever a time we could be swayed that a coat can become a must-have accessory, this is it. From a classic opera coat to the aptly named belted "Cozy Coat," we're ready to dispense the idea of one solid fall coat in favor of an ever-changing line-up of cuts and crops. And it's not just the coats we're after. Their Instagrammable color palettes - primary and neutral - take the 100 available RTW pieces beyond just minimalism — a one-size-fits-all collection, becomes a one-piece-for-all collection. Each selection from the line-up is a look that's easily flattering on all women.