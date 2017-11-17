Story from Wellness

Chrissy Teigen Shared A List Of Things Women Should Practice Saying To Men — & It Really Makes You Think

Natalie Gil
The ongoing avalanche of sexual assault claims being made against powerful men has been a depressing reminder of the impunity that many enjoy, and a damning indictment of a patriarchal culture that let them get away with such behavior for so long.
But there has at least been one positive thing to come out of it: More women are realizing the power of calling out sexism and recognizing that they won't necessarily be ignored. Tapping into this feeling, one Twitter user has gone viral with a list of nine important statements women should remember.
On Thursday, Chrissy Teigen shared Twitter user Gem Short's numbered list of "good statements for women to practice" — which has clearly struck a chord, having garnered close to 101,000 retweets, more than 264,000 likes at the time of writing.
To the mansplainers and overly confident male work colleague, Short would likely recommend having the phrases "You interrupted me. I’m not finished talking," "I already know that," and "Stop ignoring what I'm saying," in your back pocket.
While some of her other statements would provide useful ammunition when dealing with unwanted male attention: "That isn’t appropriate," "That won't be necessary," "Leave me alone," "You're making me uncomfortable" and a simple "No."
Teigen recognized the power of the list, saying in her retweet: "Aside from 'no,' I honestly don’t think I have ever uttered these other statements and I kind of cringe even thinking about saying them. That is not right. Good post good post."
Many others appear to have taken Short's advice similarly to heart, with one woman even printing off the tweet and hanging it above her desk and others suggesting statements for men to practice.
While, of course, women shouldn't need to carry around an armory of statements with which to assert themselves, repeating them is likely to make a dent — however small — in the patriarchy.
