good statements for women to practice:— gem Ⓥ (@vegbby) November 15, 2017
1) you interrupted me. i’m not finished talking.
2) no
3) that isn’t funny
4) that isn’t appropriate
4) i already know that
5) that won’t be necessary
6) leave me alone
7) you’re making me uncomfortable
8) stop ignoring what i’m saying
Aside from "no", I honestly don't think I have ever uttered these other statements and I kind of cringe even thinking about saying them. That is not right. Good post good post. https://t.co/0kbBXhX9HL— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 16, 2017
Good things for men to practice: not assaulting, harassing or abusing women— Mirren Gidda (@MirrenGidda) November 16, 2017
Good things for men to practice: not assaulting, harassing or abusing women— Mirren Gidda (@MirrenGidda) November 16, 2017
good statements for men to practice:— Kristen E. Sukalac (@KSukalac) November 16, 2017
1) Sorry. Pls continue. You weren't finished talking.
2) Do you agree?
3) that isn’t funny
4) that isn’t appropriate
4) you must already know that
5) that won’t be necessary
6) I'm sorry. Let me leave you alone
7) I'm making you uncomfortable