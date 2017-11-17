Rachel Bilson Just Scored A New TV Role

Good news, or great news? Former Hart of Dixie star and our forever Summer Roberts, Rachel Bilson, is returning to television. This time, however, her new role is pretty close to her real-life career.
According to Variety, Bilson will star on an already-ordered new series from Castle co-creators Terri Edda Miller and Andrew W. Marlow. The show, which will air on ABC, is called Take Two, and will pair Bilson and Eddie Cibrian as a duo who, hopefully, will be as beloved as Castle and Beckett.
If you loved cracking Castle's case of the week, good news: Bilson's character Ella will be solving crimes, even though her training is not in police work. Like Bilson herself, Ella is an actress, though one who had a fall from grace.
After a much-needed stint in rehab, Ella decides to shadow Cibrian's character Eddie, a private detective, in order to study up for a new role. Surprisingly, Ella's time playing a detective on television is actually beneficial to Eddie, and the two become an unlikely crime-solving pair. (Yep, that means that Bilson is an actress, playing an actress who played a detective, and is now an actual private investigator. It's a lot to keep up with.)
Bilson portrayed Dr. Zoe Hart on The CW's Hart of Dixie from 2011 to 2015. She later appeared on Nashville as Alyssa Greene – marketing executive to music label Highway 65 – alongside her former O.C. co-star Chris Carmack.
And for those hoping we'll eventually see Bilson reprise her role of Summer from The O.C.? According to her interview with E! News in June, she's not ruling her participation in a potential revival out.
"I'm always open to things," Bilson told E! News. "I don’t know what it would look like with our characters being old now. We were riding skateboards on the pier; I don’t know what they do now as 30-year-olds. But it would be nice to see everybody again."
Until that reunion happens, I'll be happy to see Bilson as an actress-detective hybrid.
