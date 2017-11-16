Armie Hammer Agrees That He Should Have Been Named The Sexiest Man Alive

Earlier this week, when People named Blake Shelton 2017's Sexiest Man Alive, the overall reaction seemed to be "huh?" It wasn't just admirers of handsome men everywhere who voiced their objects to and confusion over this announcement from People. One of Shelton's competitors also openly disagreed with the decision. Armie Hammer recently told People what he really thinks about not being named Sexiest Man Alive this year.
Hammer and his Call Me By Your Name co-star Timothée Chalamet sat down with People to talk about their new film, and the subject of Sexiest Man Alive, of course, came up. While he didn't take home first place this year, Hammer did make the distinguished list as "Sexiest Risk Taker," but for him and fans who have spent hours of their lives salivating over photos of him (us), that's just not good enough.
The 31-year-old actor jokingly told People that after making it into the magazine's Sexiest Man Alive issues he "brought a bunch of copies to just hand out, so everybody knew. Already signed." Then he continued, "And, then I brought some where I just crossed out Blake Shelton's face, you know, and put my face on top of it."
Unfortunately, for those of us who would absolutely love to receive a magazine signed and altered by Hammer's own strong and beautiful two hands, it's very clear he doesn't actually care enough about the Sexiest Man Alive title to ever actually pass out such a thing. He admitted to People that he wasn't even aware that his publicist had submitted his name for consideration because she knew he would protest. Well, he should know, if his publicist wasn't going to submit his name, we sure as hell would have done it in her stead.
