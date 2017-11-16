As Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale, Madelaine Petsch rules the River Vixens' cheerleading squad with an iron fist. (And oodles of brooches.) However, Cheryl isn't the only queen bee that the YouTuber and CW star will portray. The trailer for Petsch's new film, F The Prom, has just dropped, and it looks like this character could give Ms. Blossom a run for her money in the mean girl department.
The new movie, which also features The Originals' actress Danielle Campbell and The Messengers' star Joel Courtney (oh hey, it's a CW party!), also puts Petsch in a cheerleading uniform. However, this time, her character Marissa isn't the de facto leader of the pack...at least, at first.
Marissa is best friends with Campbell's character Maddy, but quickly realizes she can rise in the ranks from beta to alpha by snagging Maddy's boyfriend — and the the title of prom queen. So she betrays her best friend, macks on Maddy's dim-witted boyfriend, and kicks the popular girl out of her own clique — at least, that's what we can gather from the below trailer.
As for that suggestive title? Well, if Petsch's Marissa is hellbent on ruining prom for Maddy, then Maddy is going to burn the whole damn thing to the ground. She teams up with her former BFF Cole (Courtney), as well as a slew of kids mocked by Marissa's clique, to destroy the big event — but not before the group takes plenty of well-curated selfies first.
Call me an optimist, but I'm hoping that by the end of the movie mean girl Marissa will be snapping that prom queen crown in half and sharing with all the nominees, Cady Heron-style.
Check out the trailer for the new film below:
