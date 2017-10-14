While we're excited about the impending arrival of Sabrina the Teenage Witch on the Riverdale scene, there's a chance the CW show has already been featuring a girl with magical powers. A new theory, floated by Kase Wickman on TV Guide, rather convincingly lays out the evidence that Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) has been casting some spells.
"I'm here to talk about how Cheryl is absolutely and totally a Spellman, of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch Spellmans," Wickman writes.
First, she points out that all Spellman witches from the '90s Sabrina show have twins, so the Blossoms have that in common. There's also Cheryl's super creepy visit to Fred Andrews' (Luke Perry) hospital room in Riverdale's season 2 premiere, when she tells Archie (KJ Apa), "You gave me the kiss of life, and now I'm giving it to your dad," leaving a big red lipstick mark on the unconscious gunshot victim. At the very least Cheryl seems to believe she has supernatural healing powers in that scene.
Finally, Wickman says, there's Cheryl's all-white outfit with the red pin placed almost exactly where Fred's gunshot wound is. That seems like the element of a witch's life-giving spell, doesn't it?
As tongue-in-cheek as this TV Guide theory is, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa definitely enjoys hinting that there's more than meets the eye going on in this town. Pop, for one, seems convinced that Fred was shot by the Angel of Death. In season 1, Jason and Cheryl even rowed their boat Greendale, Sabrina's town across the river, before he died. Then, of course, there's the fact that the characters on the show resemble Aguirre-Sacasa's Afterlife With Archie comic series much more than they do the original Archie characters.
As for the confirmed witch in this universe, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina isn't slated to air on the CW until 2018, but at New York Comic-Con last week, executive producer Jon Goldwater said casting has begun for Sabrina, according to SyFy. "You'll be able to meet her soon," he said.
