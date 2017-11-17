Another thing we're talking a lot about at Refinery29 right now is labels. There are so many labels, like, are you a feminist? Are you non-binary? All these different words. How do you label yourself and how do you feel about all of the labels in the world right now?

"That's honestly something that was kind of new to me when I started traveling in the States. The thing of having the need to identify, and like who are you, what's your image, what box can we put you in? Are you actually bi? Are you actually a feminist? It's very important for people to figure you out. You have to have a very clear standpoint on everything here. If that's what you need to feel secure about who you are, I think that's great. If you're transgender, and you want to put a label on yourself, that's your choice and you should be able to do that. Personally, I don't really think about that, I don't want to have to label myself. It shouldn't be something that is a mandatory thing. If you're growing up like 'I don't know if I'm a boy or a girl and I don't want to identify as any of it,' you shouldn't have to. But for some people, it's a security thing. If you're raised as a boy and you feel like a girl, you should be able to call yourself that and be that. I just feel like it should be a personal choice."