You're an avid feminist, you talk a lot about girl power and the strength of women. Right now in entertainment industry, there's been a lot of talk about sexism and sexual assault. Is that something that you've seen or that you've dealt with?

"Definitely. A lot of the times it's these moments where it's like 'He's a bit of a sleazeball, watch out for him!' A lot of times I can feel that too. Or women putting each other down and defending the man in question. It's almost like 'It's part of the job, you have to take that, especially if you're a girl who sings about sex!' Obviously you're gonna wanna talk about that all the time and you want to have sex with everyone all the time, so we can ask you these questions. For me, in the beginning it was kind of hard to navigate through it, because first it was like, 'Maybe this is a language barrier sometimes? Where maybe I'm not getting the joke?' But then it was like you know what? I have to listen to my gut here. Someone will say a dirty joke to me, and I'll laugh and I'll joke back, and it feels good and natural energy and respectful. But sometimes I'm like: It just doesn't feel okay, even though it might be the same kind of joke. The only thing I can trust is my gut because I'm like no, I know what he's actually saying, or I know what he's hinting at. I think that, sometimes, is really hard to navigate through if you're like all these young girls. Like, you come into the industry, and all these people are supposed to guide you and show you the way. Then all of a sudden they make advances and you're like 'But I trust you!' And they kind of lured you in, and then you feel like...what am I supposed to do here? What is my role here? The only thing I can say is whenever you feel uncomfortable or someone is making you feel like this is not something that I want to do, you're entitled to those feelings. Whatever he or she says that makes you feel like that, they're in the wrong. It makes me angry!"