Finding the right tattoo artist is one of the most important parts of the research process . So when it comes to actress and producer Lake Bell, who has been married to pro tattooist Scott Campbell for more than four years, you'd think that fact would make everything easier. After all, Campbell is famous in both L.A. and NYC for inking some of the biggest names in Hollywood, like his BFF Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston . But even still, Bell had never once requested her own piece of body art — until now. Yesterday, she officially took the plunge.