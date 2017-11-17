There's a lot of thought that goes into getting a tattoo. Where should you go? What do you get? How much will it cost? And who the hell can you trust enough to permanently ink your body?
Finding the right tattoo artist is one of the most important parts of the research process. So when it comes to actress and producer Lake Bell, who has been married to pro tattooist Scott Campbell for more than four years, you'd think that fact would make everything easier. After all, Campbell is famous in both L.A. and NYC for inking some of the biggest names in Hollywood, like his BFF Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston. But even still, Bell had never once requested her own piece of body art — until now. Yesterday, she officially took the plunge.
Campbell debuted the finished result on his Instagram, showing off Bell's brand-new shoulder tattoos with the caption, "After six years on the waiting list... finally sat down with my favourite client ever... @lakebell ✨❤️✨."
The design looks eerily similar to her husband's own personal collection, which makes a lot of sense. Back in September, she told Rachael Ray that Campbell lets her ink his body, turning it into something like a vision board. She said, "So the thing is, we have this way of praying, in a way, which is to send positive energy or juju out there, when we really, really want something — and we only use it when it’s really important — he’s like, ‘Tattoo it on me.’"
Unlike Bell, Campbell doesn't think too much about the ink he gets — unless it's his wife's name in old English script on his back. That one sounds pretty special.
