If Ben Stiller and Robert DeNiro taught the world anything, it's that meeting your partner's parents doesn't always go as planned. But as the holiday season is in full swing, some couples may chose to bring their lovers home for the first time (after quarantining and COVID-19-testing, of course).
Meeting your significant other's family for the first time can be a nerve-wracking experience. You're anxious, want to make a good first impression, and hope they're happy to see you with their child. Even if your introductions have a few hiccups, hopefully they won't be as awkward as some of the stories we've gathered up.
If you're dreading meeting your SO's parents, calm down with a good laugh from the unfortunate encounters below. Sure, there might be some uncomfortable small talk at your partner's family holiday dinner, but at least you probably won't find yourself getting pantsed or breaking a bed — we swear it was innocent. Read on for all of the hilarious tales.