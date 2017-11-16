The rapper Lil Peep, née Gustav Ahr, died Wednesday evening, the New York Times reports. The rapper, who was a recognized YouTube star, was 21. According to Billboard, Ahr's manager Chase Ortega tweeted the news first. (Ortega's tweets are protected.)
"I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother fuck," he wrote.
Sarah Stennett, the chief executive of First Access Entertainment, a company that briefly collaborated with Peep in 2016, confirmed Ahr's death in a statement.
"I am shocked and heartbroken," she said. "[Lil Peep] had big goals and dreams for the future which he had shared with me, his team, his family and his friends. He was highly intelligent, hugely creative, massively charismatic, gentle and charming. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing." Stennett added that she'd spoken to Ahr's mother, who shared that she is "very very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life."
Ahr, who was sometimes referred to as an "emo rapper," released an album in September called Come On Over When You're Sober. Notable for his youth, Ahr blended rap with emo styling — the Times music writer Jon Caramanica called Ahr the "Kurt Cobain" of the SoundCloud rapper scene, a statement that today seems tragically prophetic.
Ahr was briefly linked to the actress Bella Thorne earlier this year.
"Fuck I don't know what to say," she wrote on Twitter Wednesday evening. "Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn't do your greatness justice."
Dua Lipa, a rising pop artist, shared her condolences on Twitter as well, writing, "So sad to hear the news about Lil Peep. So heartbreaking. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans."
Many others from the community, including Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and the rapper Lil B have shared tributes to Ahr on Twitter following the news. Read the tributes in full, ahead.
