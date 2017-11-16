"I am shocked and heartbroken," she said. "[Lil Peep] had big goals and dreams for the future which he had shared with me, his team, his family and his friends. He was highly intelligent, hugely creative, massively charismatic, gentle and charming. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing." Stennett added that she'd spoken to Ahr's mother, who shared that she is "very very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life."