Kelly Clarkson's Weight Is No One's Business But Her Own

Kelly Clarkson has been body-shamed and pressured to lose weight for most of her career, and she's not going to take it any longer. It's her time, and if you can't handle it? Well, she really doesn't care.
According to People, the singer slammed critics in her new cover story for Redbook magazine, saying she's fed up with having to fit some impossible mold just to make other people happy.
"No one actually cares about your health. They just care about aesthetics," she said. "It's when I'm fat that I'm happy. People think, 'Oh, there's something wrong with her. She's putting on weight.' I'm like, 'Oh, no! I'm sorry, but that represents happiness in my emotional world.'"
Spoiler alert: The number on the scale doesn't necessarily equal good health, and it sure as hell doesn't determine your self-worth. However, it is proven that constantly talking to someone about their weight — no matter how great you think your intentions are — is harmful to their overall health.
Clarkson has a personal history with this, telling Attitude magazine last month that there was a period of time in her life where she felt unhappy and suicidal, but no one picked up on it because to others she made sense "aesthetically." (Again, outward appearance is not always an indicator of mental, emotional, and physical health.)
So, instead of letting body-shaming and fatcalling get under her skin, Clarkson has made a commitment to focus on what really matters to her.
"If you gauge your life on what other people think, you're going to be in a constant state of panic trying to please everyone," she told Redbook. "People should just concentrate on their own lives and their own health and their own happiness, and whatever that looks like for you, be happy with it."
Words to live by, y'all.
