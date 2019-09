Of course, it took me a while to get to this place. Being called a "gallon of milk" was not an experience I was able to brush off lightly. It took a lot of introspection about why people made those kinds of comments in the first place, and the work I needed to do to love myself, and to strip those words of their power. (In the end, they really are just the ramblings of a complete stranger, and there's no reason to take them seriously in any capacity.) Most importantly, though, it took me finding the stories of other people who had experienced fatcalling and could label it for what it really is — a hateful, targeted form of street harassment — for me to finally stop allowing cruel strangers to hold so much power over my self-worth. Slowly, over time, these types of comments have ceased to bother me.