H&M's Holiday Home Collection Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is

H&M just released its holiday home collection, and it's putting us in the festive spirit. With candles, tablecloths, pillow covers, candles, and more in classic holiday designs, from sequins to snowflakes, it gives us that nostalgic holiday feeling.
But the best part is that while the collection may look luxe, almost everything is under $20. You can stock up on ornaments for $3.99 (and that's for a six-pack) and a four-pack of candles for $9.99. If you're planning to decorate for a party — or just because you feel like it — these picks are a no-brainer.
According to Apartment Therapy, red is "back in a big way" — and while that's no surprise for a holiday collection, it's good news for anyone who wants to make these items last all year. Click ahead to shop our favorites.