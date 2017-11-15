As kids, assembling a holiday wish list can feel like a high stakes task. Think about it: This is the one time of the year (other than your birthday) when you can ask for anything — within reason, of course.
As you get older, your wish list probably becomes shorter: It's less about quantity, and more about including the things you've wanted to indulge in, but haven't clicked to buy yet. If my headphones break or get lost during the year, I'll invest in a new pair, but if not, those gorgeous Beats I've been eyeing are going on the list. The same applies to many other new devices: The smartwatches, virtual assistant-enabled speakers, and clutches that double as sound systems.
Ahead, 21 treat-worthy gadgets to add to your own list, or wrap up for that lucky family member or friend.