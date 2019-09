Remy Ma has rejoined Mona Scott Young’s cult for another season of Love & Hip Hop: New York. The rapper was able to reactivate her fan base and add to its ranks when she joined the reality show cast in 2015, fresh off of a six-year prison stint that threatened to derail the progress that she had previously made in her career. For the past two seasons, fans got to watch Remy get re-acclimated to life on the outside, finally have a wedding ceremony, rebuild relationships with her family, experience a miscarriage, and dive headfirst back into the music industry . Season 8 of LHH: NY — the third one that Remy has appeared on — sees Remy’s attempt to maintain her footing in hip-hop and unite the women in the genre. As many of you know, it hasn’t been smooth sailing. She and rapper Nicki Minaj had a nasty beef early in 2017 that reached a head when Remy released a scathing diss track called “ShEther.” Watching Remy discuss both her goals to see female rappers working together and her beef with one of them in particular has some LHH: NY viewers calling it a contradiction.