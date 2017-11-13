Green acknowledges that, while her experience with Nails Inc. informed a huge amount of the INC.redible production, the makeup brand must earn its own stripes. "As much as we’re trading on our history, we’re a new brand." With the launch now in high gear, how does it feel to be starting out all over again? “As soon as we named the brand INC.redible, the challenge was laid out on the table. If it’s deeply dull, you can’t get away with it," Green says. "This is an amazing opportunity. It feels like we’re a startup again — like it’s 1999!” With the success of Nails Inc. behind her, and the industry insight to provide customers with what they want, INC.redible is set to be a hit. In fact, many of the lip products have already sold out...