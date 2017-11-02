For those who aren’t aware, the Nails Inc. story began in 1999. Green brought the concept of ‘manicures for all’ to the UK after seeing the services provided by the salons of New York. “The nail industry had previously always been aimed at ladies at lunch. High-end salons and manicures were definitely for a set group of people, and it was very niche. Busy women or working mums didn’t have time to get their nails done,” she tells Refinery29. So who was Nails Inc. for? “We’ve always said that everyone should have nice nails. It makes you feel really groomed and put together – even if there’s a whole catalogue of mess behind you. And I think that’s the reality of women today; they put a smile on and pretend they’re rolling with it when actually they’re quite challenged with a million and one things to do. Nails Inc. has always accepted that and made quick-drying products or treatments that can be used twice a week instead of every day. We have a no-nonsense approach because that’s what we’re all like. We’re definitely keeping it real in terms of speed and time.”